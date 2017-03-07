Man Killed, Woman Injured in Long Beach Shooting: Police

A man was killed, and a woman was injured, Tuesday afternoon when shots were fired in a Long Beach alley, police said.

The shooting happened about 4:12 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Atlantic Avenue. Responding officers found the man and woman in a car suffering from gunshot wounds, police told KTLA.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

A motive into the shooting was unknown.

No other information was released.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to call LBPD Homicide Detail at 562-570-7244.