Pilot Killed When Small Plane Crashes in Hesperia

The pilot of a small plane was killed when he crashed at Hesperia Airport Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident involving a "light aircraft" was reported about 10 a.m. at the north end of the airport, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Video from the scene showed the mangled plane, described to the Los Angeles Times as a ultralight aircraft.

The pilot was the the sole occupant of the aircraft and he was described to the newspaper as being a man.

Hazmat crews were at the scene Tuesday afternoon cleaning up a small oil spill from the crash, according to the Times.

Jay Carlson, a friend of the victim, told KTLA that he heard about the plane crash from a mutual friend and he got “chills down his body.”

Carlson said the victim had been building his aircraft for a while and he couldn’t wait to fly it.

He added that the victim, who was in his early 60s, built the plane as a hobby and had a "hard landing" after testing out the plane last week.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

