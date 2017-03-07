Police Look for Man in Series of Hot Prowl Burglaries in Boyle Heights

Los Angeles Police officials are looking for a man in connection with a series of hot prowl burglaries in Boyle Heights.

Four incidents have been reported near Hollenbeck Park between Jan. 19 and March 2, police said.

The burglaries occurred between East 4th Street to Whittier Boulevard and Boyle Avenue to Chicago Street and between 2:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

The burglar apparently enters homes through a back window or door and goes in while victims are asleep.

During one incident, the burglar touched a victim in the leg and ran away when the victim screamed, police said.

The man is described as being about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

Police advise residents to lock all windows and doors and fix broken lighting.

Anyone with information about the burglaries can call Hollenbeck burglary detectives at 323-224-011.