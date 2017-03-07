× Police Release Surveillance Video of 3 Men in Connection With Placentia Homicide

Police Tuesday released surveillance video of three men armed with guns entering a Placentia home where a man was killed in January.

The homicide occurred Jan. 19 in the 900 block of Vista Avenue and Robert Rios, 35, was shot to death.

Police said the shooting was captured by surveillance cameras, but released video of the three men entering the home.

“Detectives are hoping that by releasing the video footage of the crime someone will recognize the suspects and report the information to law enforcement,” officials said in a news release.

Anyone with information can call the Placentia Police Department detective bureau 714-993-8187.