× Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Investigating Possible Human Remains Found in Santa Clarita

Possible human remains were found Tuesday in Santa Clarita, prompting an investigation.

The remains were discovered about 12:15 p.m. near Golden Valley Road about a quarter-mile west of Robert C. Lee Parkway, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a brief news release.

The location is near a gated community and Golden Valley High School; several industrial-type businesses, including an oil field, appear to be located in nearby open space as well.

It’s not clear how far from the roadway the remains were discovered.

The sheriff’s homicide bureau is responding.