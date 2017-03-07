The Skechers Performance Official L.A. Marathon Charities #3- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles, one of the OFFICIAL SKECHERS L.A. MARATHON CHARITIES. The non-profit organization is participating in the LA BIG 5K portion of the marathon to raise funds for its organization, which matches adult volunteers (Bigs) with kids (Littles) facing adversity to provide professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that have a measurable and transformative impact on the lives of our youth, our mentors and our community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles

Skechers Performance LA Marathon

LA Big 5K

6am, Saturday, March 18th, 2017

Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles

Charity Relay

Sunday, March 19th, 2017

Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon

Sunday, March 19th, 2017

Gayle