The Skechers Performance Official L.A. Marathon Charities #3- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles, one of the OFFICIAL SKECHERS L.A. MARATHON CHARITIES. The non-profit organization is participating in the LA BIG 5K portion of the marathon to raise funds for its organization, which matches adult volunteers (Bigs) with kids (Littles) facing adversity to provide professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that have a measurable and transformative impact on the lives of our youth, our mentors and our community.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles
Skechers Performance LA Marathon
LA Big 5K
6am, Saturday, March 18th, 2017
Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles
Charity Relay
Sunday, March 19th, 2017
Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon
Sunday, March 19th, 2017
If you have questions, or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732. I will reply as soon as I can.
Thank you for watching!
Gayle