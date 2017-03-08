× CHP Officials Seek to Charge 106 People in Violent Clashes Between Neo-Nazis and Protesters in Sacramento

The California Highway Patrol asked prosecutors Wednesday to charge 106 people in connection with violent clashes last summer between neo-Nazis and counter-protesters at the state Capitol that left seven people stabbed.

The CHP presented a 2,000-page investigative report to the Sacramento County district attorney’s office in connection with the fighting during a permitted white nationalist group’s rally that left 14 people injured and resulted in thousands of dollars in property damage.

Investigators provided prosecutors with many hours of video that captured the violent confrontation as several hundred anti-Nazi protesters attempted to block the rally by the Traditionalist Worker Party that was permitted for the Capitol grounds last June. CHP investigators are asking prosecutors to consider charging the 106 individuals with 514 misdemeanors and 68 felonies.

“As a result of our investigation, which included conducting hundreds of interviews and reviewing many hours of video evidence, we are asking the Sacramento County district attorney to bring charges ranging from unlawful assembly to assault with a deadly weapon,” said CHP Capt. Daniel Lamm, who oversees the agency’s Capitol Protection Section. “Our role is to protect free speech, but not when that speech involves violence.”

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.