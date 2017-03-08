Coastal Commission Approves Renovation of Cottages at Crystal Cove State Park in Orange County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The California Coastal Commission on Wednesday approved a $30-million proposal to renovate the last of 46 oceanfront cottages at historic Crystal Cove State Park in Orange County.

Commissioners unanimously granted a development permit to rebuild 17 dilapidated cottages that will increase low-cost rental units at the park, which occupies a stretch of scenic coastline between Laguna Beach and Corona Del Mar.

When finished, the cottages will help meet the park’s heavy demand for overnight stays and complete a thorough renovation of the Crystal Cove Historic District — a cluster of dwellings considered the last example of a Southern California beach colony from the 1920s.

“Our organization, California State Parks and the California Coastal Commission have been working together on this project for almost two decades,” said Laura Davick, vice president of the Crystal Cove Alliance, a nonprofit that has worked to preserve the park. “This is the last part of the journey.”

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.

33.577867 -117.842396