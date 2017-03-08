Garcetti Wins Reelection in One of Biggest Landslides in L.A.’s History; City Council Members Crush Challengers

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti won reelection Tuesday in what appeared to be one of the biggest landslides in the city’s history, crushing 10 little-known rivals and strengthening his standing for a potential run for higher office.

With more than a third of the ballots counted, Garcetti was holding more than 80 percent of the vote. If his vote share remains in that range when the tally is done, it will likely surpass the record of nearly a century of Los Angeles mayors.

With Tuesday’s low voter turnout, however, it’s possible that Garcetti will have won fewer votes than other mayors, such as Tom Bradley.

“Thank you for giving me the honor of being your mayor for another term,” Garcetti told hundreds of supporters Tuesday night at a union hall in Pico-Union.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.