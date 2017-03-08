Happy Birthday Chris Schauble With Mastro’s Steakhouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our friends from Mastro’s Steakhouse surprised Chris Schauble for his birthday with their famous seafood tower. Mastro's Restaurants is a collection of sophisticated, classic Steakhouses and Ocean Club seafood locations - with three locations in LA and two in OC. Mastro's is known for a variety of signature dishes -including steaks, seafood, the famous seafood tower with the freshest oysters, Dungeness Crab, Shrimp, Alaskan King Crab, Snow Crab, and of course, the amazing SIDES - spinach, lobster mashed potatoes, scalloped potatoes, garlic mashed potatoes, gorgonzola mac cheese, creamed corn, colossal onion rings, salads and their famous Butter Cake. They have locations all over the country. For more information, visit their website.