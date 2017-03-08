L.A. Election: Garcetti Wins in Landslide While Late Surge Gives Measure H Close Victory

While Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was reelected in a landslide in Tuesday’s election, supporters of an anti-homelessness measure were celebrating a much closer victory Wednesday morning.

Garcetti defeated 10 little-known rivals, finishing with just over 80 percent of the vote Tuesday, in what appeared to be one of the biggest landslides in the city’s history, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Thank you for giving me the honor of being your mayor for another term,” Garcetti said Tuesday night.

Much closer however, was the final tally for a measure seeking to fund Measure H, which proposed a quarter-cent sales tax increase in Los Angeles County to fund an anti-homelessness strategy.

The measure appeared to be headed for defeat but rallied late and just cleared the two-thirds majority needed to pass.

With all precincts reporting Wednesday morning, Measure M had collected 67.4 percent of the vote.

Another well-publicized measure suffered a much different fate.

Measure S, dubbed the slow-growth measure, went down to defeat Tuesday, garnering support from only 31 percent of voters.

Overall, Tuesday’s election results suggested voters were happy with status quo and resisted any major changes, the Times reported.