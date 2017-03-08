× Man Charged in Connection With Stabbing That Led to Fatal Crash in Burbank

A 24-year-old man pleaded not guilty in connection to a stabbing that led to a fatal crash in Burbank late last year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Haroution Vagarshak Stepanyan, of Glendale, allegedly stabbed a man in the chest near the intersection of Palm Avenue and Glenoaks Boulevard during an altercation on Dec. 9.

The man attempted to drive himself to a hospital, when he lost control near the intersection of Olive Avenue and San Fernando Boulevard and his minivan jumped the curb and drove down the sidewalk, according to the DA’s office.

He then struck Rodolfo Tan, 52, who was waiting at a bus stop in the area. Tan became wedged under the vehicle, was extricated but later died at a hospital.

Stepanyan, who was eventually arrested, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to one count each of murder and attempted murder, officials said.

The man who struck Tan was not identified and it is unclear if he faces any charges.

Stepanyan’s bail was set at $2 million, officials said. He faces life in prison if convicted as charged.