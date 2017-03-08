× Man Killed in Riverside Deputy-Involved Shooting: Officials

A man was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Riverside Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting occurred about 3:50 p.m. when a deputy responded to a report of a felony vandalism in the 15800 block of Wood Road.

The man allegedly “became combative” and was through large rocks at the deputy, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The deputy ordered the man to comply, but he refused and armed himself with a knife. The suspect did not drop the weapon and began advancing toward the deputy when the fired his weapon, officials said.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

No other deputies or residents were injured during the incident, officials said.

The deputy’s name has not been released and the sheriff’s homicide unit is investigating the incident.