Man Sentenced to 20 Years to Life in Prison in Connection With 2015 Fatal Crash on Long Beach Bridge

A 29-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison in connection with a 2015 fatal crash along the Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach, officials said Wednesday.

Alvin Ray Shaw Jr., of Hawthorne, was driving against traffic while under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 1, 2015. Shaw crashed into several vehicles on the bridge, and Miguel Gonzalez, 30, died. A 21-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

Shaw was found guilty of second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury within 10 years of another DUI offense, driving with a .08 parent blood alcohol content within 10 years of another offense and two counts of driving when privilege suspended or revoked for a driving under the influence conviction.

Jurors also found true special allegations that Shaw inflicted great bodily injury and his blood alcohol content was .15 percent or more during the commission of a crime, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.