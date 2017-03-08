× Mother Who Survived Riverside Plane Crash Dies of Burn Injuries, Family Says

One of two women who survived a plane crash in a Riverside neighborhood last week has died of her injuries, according to her family.

Joanne Stacey Pierce, 46, had been hospitalized for more than a week, and doctors had treated her for severe burns to more than 90% of her body. She also had both legs amputated.

On Tuesday, her injuries became too overwhelming, said her husband, Richard Pierce. The San Jose mother was surrounded by her family as she took her last breaths.

“The burns were too much,” he told The Times on Wednesday. “We are devastated.”

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.