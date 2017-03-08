Sean Rad, Tinder

Sean Rad is co-founder and CEO of Tinder. The mobile dating app went viral soon after launching in 2012, and it has transformed dating. Users swipe right to express interest or swipe left to move on. According to Tinder, 26 million matches are made in this way every day on the app.

But Tinder has also been controversial, and it was the target of a sexual harassment lawsuit by a former employee that resulted in Sean’s removal as CEO until he was reinstated months later.

What did Sean learn from that experience? Where did the idea for Tinder originate? And what’s the future for the game-changing app? Sean answers those questions and more in this episode of Frank Buckley Interviews.

