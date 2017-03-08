Vigil Held for 64-Year-Old Man Killed in Hemet Hit-and-Run Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A vigil was held Wednesday for a 64-year-old man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hemet the day before.

The crash occurred about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Florida Avenue and Mayflower Street.

The victim, identified by family members as Danny Silva, was walking along Florida Avenue when he was struck by a white SUV. The driver did not stop after the crash. He died about 20 minutes later.

Family and friends gathered at the scene told KTLA that Silva lived about a block away and had two adult children. He was a retired house painter.

"My heart is in pain," the victim's brother Silvia Perez said. "My brother was a good man."

Silva's cousin, Ofelia Saldana, said his family wants the driver to come forward.

"He was a human person and you just don't hurt people like that," she said.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Hemet Police Department at 951-765-2400.