Woman Who Allegedly Stole Several Lawn Items From Studio City Front Yards Arrested

A woman suspected of stealing plants and other landscaping items from several Studio City homes apparently over the course of several months was arrested Wednesday, LAPD officials said.

Detectives believe the woman spent roughly twelve hours going through a Studio City neighborhood taking plants, trees, even patio furniture, but possibly was hitting homes for some time. They believe there could other victims throughout the San Fernando Valley.

Some of the incidents were caught on surveillance video. In one, the woman is seen walking away with a lemon tree.

The residents involved in that incident, who wished to remain anonymous, told KTLA they confronted the woman after she showed up to their gated house.

“She was just looking through things. It was this really creepy feeling, like she had no sense of boundaries,” the victim said.

When the homeowner confronted the woman, she told the victim she had beautiful plants and started engaging her in conversation.

The victim said the woman made her feel uncomfortable, so she went back inside and shut the door.

The vicitm watched the woman for 20 minutes and the woman would not go away.

“She was going through the plants, she touching things,” the victim said.

The couple later realized that the woman took their plants right out of the ground before driving off.

The other homeowner at first thought there was another person in the woman’s car before he realized it was their tree.

Another witness told KTLA that his wife saw the woman parked on another block and she took a picture because she looked suspicious. The photo was posted on a neighborhood watch site, leading officials to serve a search warrant at the suspect’s West Hills home.

There, they recovered the stolen items and she was arrested. Officials said the suspect, who has not been identified, will likely face grand theft charges.

Officer John Catalano told KTLA investigators have also determined that the woman might be involved in incidents reported on the westside of the San Fernando Valley.