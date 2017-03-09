× $4.5 Million Worth of Eyeshadow Stolen From San Fernando Valley Warehouse: LAPD

About $4.5 million worth of eyeshadow were stolen from a San Fernando Valley warehouse that stores high end make up in January, Los Angeles Police officials said Thursday.

Police believe the burglary occurred between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30 at a warehouse in the Devonshire area. The burglars apparently cut through the roof of the warehouse and got away with 100,000 palettes of “Modern Renaissance” eyeshadow, police said.

No other information, including where the warehouse is located, or suspect descriptions, was released.

The cosmetics brand was founded by Romanian-born Anastasia Soare, who opened her first eyebrow salon in Beverly Hills, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The makeup company has expanded and Soare’s products are available at stores in more than two dozen countries, according to the newspaper.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detectives Marc Zavala at 818-832-7510 or Jeannette Santos at 818 832-7511