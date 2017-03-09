× California Is Having Its Wettest Year Since 1895: NOAA Records

California is having its rainiest water year since record-keeping began in 1895 — a phenomenon that has lifted tens of millions of residents from drought, according to government records.

It has rained 27.81 inches across the state, on average, from Oct. 1, 2016 to Feb. 28, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information reported. A water year begins on Oct. 1.

The 20th century average was 15.5 inches in the same time period and the previous record was the winter of 1968-69, when it rained an average of 27.34 inches, the agency reported.

After five years of drought, the results of all the rainfall have been nothing short of historic.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.