Chase Comes to Dramatic End in Front of Onlookers in Hollywood

Police chased the driver of a stolen car Thursday across Los Angeles, and the pursuit came to a crawl on Hollywood Boulevard, drawing a crowd of onlookers.

After winding through the San Fernando Valley at high speeds, the stolen blue Dodge Avenger crept into the heart of Hollywood.

At Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, the chase came to a stop and prompted a brief standoff. Multiple officers aimed their guns toward the driver.

Just before 8:25 p.m. — as the driver sat smoking with the door open — a group of police officers swarmed the Dodge sedan, pulled him out and handcuffed him.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.