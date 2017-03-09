Collages of Girls Found in Home of Man Suspected of Stalking 4 Teens in Silicon Valley

A Silicon Valley man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stalking four teens after authorities discovered inside his home a trove of gifts and collages, with some photographs of young girls snipped into heart shapes, deputies said.

Rajeev Sanhi, 35, of Cupertino was taken into custody on suspicion of stalking and “annoying” the girls, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say they have uncovered evidence that links Sanhi to at least 15 other girls and similar incidents throughout the state.

“What was discovered inside his home — it’s extremely unsettling,” sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Richard Glennon said.

The investigation began when a 14-year-old girl reported that Sanhi had approached her 15 times, including more than a dozen as she walked home from school, Glennon said. In those instances, Sanhi allegedly tried to give her money, gifts, show tickets and other items.

