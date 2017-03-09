Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Car Plows Into Library in Downey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after a car plowed into the Downey City Library early Thursday morning.

The single-vehicle crash was reported about 1:33 a.m. at the library in the 11100 block of Brookshire Avenue, Downey Police Department Sgt. Mike Parino said.

The driver of the car, who was the vehicle’s only occupant, was not injured in the crash and was still inside the vehicle when officials arrived, Parino said.

It was unclear what caused the crash, but video from the scene showed the rear end of the car had apparently backed through a library wall.

Shelves and books were knocked down inside the library.

Authorities arrested the driver, a man from Downey whose name has not been released, on suspicion of driving under the influence, Parino said.

It was unclear if the library would open later Thursday.