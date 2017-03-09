Get ‘Stretchy at Work’ Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jacquelyn Umof joined us live to talk about Stretchy at Work. Stretchy at Work is an online office yoga program with videos that are done at your desk, in your work clothes. No equipment or prior yoga experience required. The 10 minute videos are easy to squeeze into your work day! The Program consists of a series of standing and seated yoga postures, stretches, exercises, breathing and posture techniques, and meditation.

Jacquelyn is offering a special discount for KTLA Viewers. Use KTLA30 at checkout for 30% off. For more information, visit their website.

You can follow Jacquelyn on social media @ActionJacquelyn