‘Giraffe Mom’ From Viral Video Gives Birth Before April the Actual Giraffe

Erin Dietrich, known as "the giraffe mom" after her video went viral over the weekend, has given birth to a baby boy.

On Sunday, Dietrich went live on Facebook in a giraffe mask and impersonated the pregnant giraffe April.

The Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, mom's video, which has over 30 million views, is about eight minutes long. In it, Dietrich can be seen pacing her room, sitting in a chair and even dancing.

On Wednesday night, Dietrich delivered.

Meanwhile, April -- the actual giraffe -- has been livestreamed for about two weeks now. The Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York, began streaming April preparing to give birth on Feb. 23.

April’s fans have stayed loyal to the livestream, waiting for the big moment, frequently tuning in to the Giraffe Cam.

While Dietrich's baby has arrived, a healthy 8 pounds, the wait continues for April's potentially 150-pound calf.

