Laker Nick Young’s Tarzana House Burglarized in Latest Break-In at Celebrity Home: LAPD

Nearly $500,000 in valuables were stolen from the home of Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young last month, the latest in a string of break-ins at celebrity homes around the city, a police official told The Times.

Officer Lillian Preciado, a Los Angeles police spokeswoman, said detectives are investigating a break-in at a home in the 19000 block of Wells Street in Tarzana that occurred on Feb. 18 or 19, but she would not confirm the property belonged to Young. No one was home at the time, according to Preciado, who said thieves stole $500,000 in “jewelry and other items” from the residence.

But a police official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case, said the break-in took place at Young’s home. Citing police sources, TMZ first reported the break-in at Young’s home.

The break-in happened the same weekend the NBA was hosting its All-Star Game festivities in New Orleans. Young was on hand to compete in the three-point shooting contest, but got knocked out in the first round.

