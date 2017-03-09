Lawsuit Filed Against Off-Duty LAPD Officer Who Fired Gun During Caught-on-Camera Fight With Teen

A civil lawsuit has been filed against an off-duty Los Angeles police officer who fired his gun during a wild videotaped clash with several teenagers in Anaheim last month, according to court records and a police union spokesman.

Christian and John Dorscht filed the complaint against LAPD Officer Kevin Ferguson on Feb. 28, according to Orange County Superior Court records. Dustin DeRollo, a spokesman for the union that represents rank-and-file LAPD officers, said the suit was brought by the parents of one of the teenagers involved in the Feb. 21 confrontation.

The violent exchange between Ferguson and a group of teens was sparked by an argument over the teens’ decision to walk across a neighborhood lawn on West Palais Road. Ferguson and a 13-year-old boy began shouting at each other and exchanging profanities, according to cellphone footage of the incident that quickly went viral and sparked protests in Anaheim last month.

Ferguson grabbed the teen by the collar and appeared to backpedal while holding him. A large group of teenagers followed, some filming the incident, others demanding Ferguson release their friend. After several tense minutes, another teen rushed at Ferguson, knocking the officer backward over a row of hedges.

