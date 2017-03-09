Man Suspected of Trying to Lure 6-Year-Old Girl Into Store Bathroom Sought by Riverside Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police asked the public for help Wednesday in finding a man they say tried to lure a 6-year-old girl into a bathroom at a grocery store in Riverside.

The incident occurred at the Food 4 Less located at 3900 Chicago Avenue on Feb. 15 and was captured on surveillance video, according to the Riverside Police Department.

The video was released on the Police Department’s Facebook page Wednesday and shows the little girl walking toward a restroom at the store when a man attempts to get her attention.

The man, who was standing near the entrance to the men’s restroom, motioned for the girl to come toward him and told her he would give her a treat, according to the Police Department.

Police are releasing the video in hopes the public will be able to help identify the man.

He is believed to be between 60 and 70 years old, stands about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs close to 200 pounds.

He had gray hair and was wearing a dark colored shirt with white lettering and unknown graphics.

Anyone who may recognize the man was asked to call Detective C. Olivas at 951-353-7136.