× Police: Man in Solano County Bludgeons Daughter-in-Law to Death With Hammer Because She Was ‘Disrespectful’

A Suisun City, Calif., man was arrested Wednesday after police say he bludgeoned his daughter-in-law to death with a hammer because she was “disrespectful.”

Amarjit Singh, 63, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder and booked at the Solano County jail, according to the Suisun City Police Department.

Singh told officers he was upset with Shameena Bibi over a bicycle and confronted her in the garage of their home Tuesday morning in the Solano County city, east of the San Francisco Bay, Cmdr. Andrew White said at a news conference Wednesday.

Inside the garage, Singh attacked his 29-year-old daughter-in-law with a hammer, police said.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.