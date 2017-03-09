× Proposed Assembly Bill Would Increase Taxes on Hard Liquor to Pay for Tax-Free Diapers, Tampons

Lawmakers in Sacramento are trying again to save California consumers from sales taxes on diapers and tampons.

To pay for the tax break, Assemblywomen Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) and Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego) want to increase taxes on hard alcohol.

“It’s time to tax liquor before ladies,” Garcia said Wednesday at a news conference where both lawmakers spoke while holding babies.

The bill, AB 479, is the second attempt by Garcia and Gonzalez Fletcher to repeal sales taxes on diapers and tampons. Both measures passed the Legislature unanimously last year, but Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed them , citing the cost to state and local budgets.

