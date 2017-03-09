Second Suspect Arrested in Hit-and-Run Crash That Killed Torrance Baseball Player

A second suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a star baseball player from Torrance, officials said.

Darryl Hicks, 28, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, reckless driving and felony hit-and-run in connection with the death of Jesse Esphorst Jr., 16, on Tuesday.

Tung Ming, 21, of Palos Verdes was arrested shortly after the crash.

Esphorst and his father were returning home from dinner after a baseball game when their minivan was struck by two other cars that were involved in a chase following an earlier collision.

The elder Esphorst was turning left on southbound Crenshaw Boulevard from Crest Road when two cars ran a red light and hit the minivan.

Esphorst Jr. was killed and his father was critically injured.

The two cars had been involved in a minor collision and one vehicle was chasing the other after that hit-and-run crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, police said.

The driver of a 2004 Audi A6, identified as Hicks, drove away from the minor crash, while Ming drove after him in his Mercedes.

Ming was released about 8 a.m. Wednesday on $50,000 bail, county jail records show. He is due in court in Torrance on Friday.

The Audi was found abandoned nearby, but Hicks was eventually identified and arrested.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information can call the Torrance Police Department Traffic Division at 310-618-5557.

Esphorst played shortstop for South High and is survived by his parents, two sisters and his little brother, Cody, who is battling thyroid cancer.