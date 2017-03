× Several People Injured in Ax Attack at Germany Train Station

Several people were injured Thursday in an ax attack at Dusseldorf’s main train station, police said.

One person was arrested but police didn’t identify the suspect.

Police are investigating whether other people were involved in the attack.

Bruno Macedo, a passenger on a train that was due to stop in Dusseldorf, said the train station was closed and his train was diverted to Cologne.

