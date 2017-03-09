Surveillance Video Shows Little Ohio Girl Being Blown Around in Heavy Winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A little girl in Ohio was literally blown away during Wednesday's windstorm in the state. But she didn't go far.

Surveillance video shows Madison Gardner 4, walk up the front stairs of her house in Lyndhurst and open the door. The wind then catches the door – sweeping both it and Madison out of sight.

Her mom, Brittany Gardner, can be heard gasping from the driveway before running to help her daughter, KTLA sister station WJW in Cleveland reported.

"All I hear is 'mommm!' So I looked back and she's pinned between the house and the glass door," Gardner wrote in posting the video on Facebook.

Luckily, she said, Madison wasn't hurt.

"She is totally OK," Gardner said. "She was scared at first, then was laughing away at it. She held on until I took her off the handle."

She set the video to Frank Sinatra's "Come Fly with Me" and posted it Wednesday. It had been viewed more than 15,000 times by midday Thursday.