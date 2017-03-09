Thieves Steal Over $5000 Worth of Eyeglasses From Costa Mesa Optometrist’s Office

Someone stole $5,000 worth of eyeglasses from an optometrist's office in Costa Mesa early Thursday, police said.
Officers responded to Custom Eyes Optometry at 1835 Newport Blvd. at about 2:45 a.m. after a silent alarm at the business was activated, said Costa Mesa police Sgt. Dan Miles.
The glass front door had been shattered with a large rock, and multiple pairs of eyeglasses were stolen, Miles said.
Thursday's burglary came two days after a string of break-ins at Costa Mesa businesses.
Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.