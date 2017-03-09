Thursday Tee Time With Golf Club in California in Fallbrook

In today’s Thursday Tee time, we featured the Golf Club of California in Fallbrook. Nestled in scenic rolling hills north of San Diego close to Temecula, the Golf Club of California boasts a beautiful 18-hole championship golf course and stunning Mediterranean club house. In addition to the top-caliber semi-private golf course, practice facilities include a double-ended driving range, chipping area, and putting green. The Fallbrook area, also known as the “Avocado Capital of the World,” has one of the best golfing climates in Southern California. For more information, visit their website.
