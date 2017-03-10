× 17-Year-Old Boy Detained After Social Media Threat of Gun Violence at South Pasadena High School

A South Pasadena High School student was detained Friday after making a social media threat about gun violence on campus, police said.

The 17-year-old boy turned himself in to the South Pasadena Police Department and was taken into custody, Sgt. Spencer Louie said. The boy’s identity was not released because he is a minor.

An investigation was launched Friday morning after someone had taken a snapshot of the threatening post and shown it to police, officials said.

After officers determined the post was created by a student, they went to his home, but he wasn’t there, police said. They eventually managed to reach him by phone.

