25 Burglaries in San Marino Since January; Police Investigating

San Marino police are urging residents to take extra safety precautions on Friday after a string of burglaries in the area.

There have been 25 residential burglaries and six attempted burglaries in San Marino since January, an increase of 38 percent compared to last year, police said in a press release.

Four suspected burglars were arrested on March 4 after a neighbor reported suspicious activity to police.

"We recently had an increase in burglaries from January to March," said Sgt. Candice Torres with the San Marino Police Department. "They'll go knock on the door, nobody answers and they'll go around to the back and smash a window."

The majority of the burglaries have been in the northeast and southwest sections of San Marino, according to police.

Burglars have typically hit homes between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and have taken small, easy to grab items of value, such as jewelry, money and electronics.

Homes are also commonly burglarized between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m., police added.

"We have noticed an uptick in crime in the neighborhood," said Tony Payne, a resident. "So all of us are little bit on watch right now."

The burglary suspects were captured on security footage using rental cars, sometimes luxury rental cars, to blend in to the neighborhood.

San Marino officers are conducting extra patrols around the neighborhood, police said.