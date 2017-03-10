Ask the Doc – Doc Halligan

Renowned veterinarian, author, and celebrity spokesperson Karen “Doc” Halligan and the Chief Veterinary Officer of The Lucy Pet Foundation joined us live to answer viewer questions on how to keep your pets happy and healthy. The Lucy Pet Foundation Spay and Neuter Bus will be at Food 4 Less in Los Angeles on Fri, March 10 from 10-2 (5100 N Figueroa St) and Superior Grocers in North Hollywood Sat March 11 from 10-2 (6140 Lankershim Blvd). For more information you can go to their website.
