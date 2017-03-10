Residents in one El Sereno neighborhood are speaking out on Friday about a neighbor who has been acting erratically, shouting racist statements and running around naked. Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on March 10, 2017.
El Sereno Man Acting Erratically, Running Through Neighborhood Naked, Neighbors Say
-
Security Camera Catches Suspected Burglar Pointing Gun at Dog in El Sereno
-
Mother Fatally Struck in El Sereno Hit-and-Run While Carrying 2 Year-Old Baby Boy: LAPD
-
Transportation Officials Begin Selling Homes Along 710 Freeway Corridor
-
Driver Killed in Crash Following High-Speed Pursuit in South L.A.
-
LAPD Arrests Driver in Hawthorne After He Jumps Out of Car Following Slow-Speed Pursuit
-
-
1 Man Shot, Killed in El Sereno; Shooter at Large
-
Palmdale Man Sentenced to 164 Years to Life in Prison for Sexually Assaulting, Attempting to Kill Woman
-
Suspected DUI Driver Fatally Shot by Deputies Following Pursuit on 15 Freeway in Lake Elsinore Area ID’d
-
Man Wanted for Threatening People With an Ax Shot Dead by El Segundo Police After Pursuit Ends in Westchester
-
Man Fatally Shot in Ladera Heights After Swinging Electric Razor Over Head, Moving Toward Deputies
-
-
Man Arrested in Connection with Fullerton College Sexual Assaults: Police
-
Authorities Identify Man Arrested in Connection With 2 Sexual Assaults at Fullerton College
-
Rescuers Remove Woman, 75, Found ‘Molded’ to Living Room Chair in Ohio Home