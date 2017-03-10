LAPD Searching for Suspect in Attempted Kidnapping of 14-Year-Old Girl Walking Home From School

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl in Los Angeles.

The incident was reported March 1 around 4:40 p.m. near Pickford Avenue and Sherbourne Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported in a news release Friday.

Police said the girl was walking home from school when a man approached her from behind and grabbed her backpack.

The girl was able to fight the suspect off, get away and tell her parents.

Police released a sketch of the suspect, describing him as a Caucasian man, approximately 50-years-old, with grey hair.

He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call West Los Angeles Det. Schlegel at 310-444-1541.