Man Dead, Woman Injured Following Assault by Daughter’s Ex-Husband in Inglewood: Police

A man died and a woman was seriously injured after they were assaulted by their daughter’s ex-husband on Friday in Inglewood, police said.

Officers responded to a home in the 3700 block of 106th Street around 12:45 p.m., according to Inglewood Police Lt. Jacqueline Layne.

The male victim was declared dead at the scene, she said, while the woman was transported to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in serious condition.

Authorities did not immediately know what kind of weapon was used in the attack.

After police arrived on scene, the suspect got onto the home’s rooftop and barricaded himself, Layne said. SWAT and hostage negotiators responded, and the suspect was taken into custody, officers said.

No further details were immediately available.