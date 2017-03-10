Man Fatally Shot by Police After Chasing People at Huntington Beach Sports Complex IDd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man shot and killed by police after allegedly threatening and chasing people at a sports complex in Huntington Beach was identified by officials Friday.

Steven Schiltz, 29, was identified by Orange County coroner’s officials as the man fatally shot at Huntington Beach Sports Complex located in the 18100 block of Goldenwest Street about 7:28 p.m.

Police responded to the location after receiving several calls that a man armed with a bat and a broken bottle was chasing children and adults around the sports fields, Huntington Beach Police Chief Rob Handy said.

The man was not wearing a shirt and was bleeding as he ran after people at the park, said soccer coach Jose Sanchez, whose team was one of several playing on the field at the time of the incident.

At one point, some players tried unsuccessfully to knock over a soccer goal and trap Schiltz, Sanchez said.

Two officers opened fire after Schiltz approached some bleachers where several families were located, the Police Department stated in a news release.

Schiltz died at the scene.

A friend said Schiltz was a troubled man with drug, alcohol and mental health problems.

“Most of the time he’s pretty polite and cordial, but when he was drinking it came out of him,” Tom Hester said.

No officers or park goers were injured in the incident.

