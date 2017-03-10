Man Sentenced to 22 Years in Prison for Attacking Boy in Long Beach Restaurant Bathroom Stall

A man has been sentenced to 22 years in state prison for assaulting a 13-year-old boy in a Long Beach bathroom stall, officials announced Friday.

Herbert Harris, 48, pleaded no contest to two felony counts of child abuse and kidnapping, stemming from an incident on March 3, 2016 when he followed a 13-year-old boy into a restaurant bathroom stall and attacked him, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

During the attack, prosecutors said Harris put the boy in a chokehold and started to drag him into a bathroom stall until a customer saw the attack and intervened.

Police were called to the scene and Harris was arrested.

Harris was previously convicted of making criminal threats and battery by gassing in 2014, prosecutors reported.

The case was investigated by the Long Beach Police Department.