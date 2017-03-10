Serena Wolf joined us live with Game Day Eats from her new cookbook “The Dude Diet – Clean(ish) Food for People Who Like to Eat Dirty”. All 125 of the recipes featured in the book are made with healthy, whole foods and are formulated to be just as satisfying as their calorie-laden counterparts. For more information on “The Dude Diet” and Serena Wolf, you can go to her website.
March Madness Eats With the Dude Diet – Serena Wolf
