Motorist Boxed in, Attacked by Group of Dirt Bike Riders in Caught-on-Video Incident on San Francisco Highway

Authorities are looking for a group of 10 to 15 dirt bike and all-terrain vehicle riders who harassed and assaulted a driver this week on Highway 101 in San Francisco.

Cellphone video shot by a witness shows the violent attack as it unfolded about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday near the Cesar Chavez exit, said Officer Vu Williams, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol in San Francisco.

The group of riders had been engaged in an illegal “sideshow” and were performing stunts. Their antics caused traffic to slow a crawl, authorities said.

When the driver of a white Toyota attempted to pass the riders, they boxed him in, Williams said.

