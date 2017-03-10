Riverside Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Assault

A Riverside sheriff’s deputy was arrested on suspicion of sexual battery on Friday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Andrew Dinh, 37, was booked into Robert Presley Detention Center in connection with one felony count of sexual assault and two misdemeanor counts of sexual assault related charges.

Deputies from the Perris Sheriff Station responded to an area near El Dorado Road and Cole Avenue around midnight.

There, an initial investigation led to the arrest of Dinh. His peace officer powers have been suspended, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Dinh was off duty during the time of the incident.