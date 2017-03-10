As Kids Cry in Background, North Carolina Teen Accused of Decapitating Mom Confesses to Killing Her in Chilling 911 Call (Warning: Graphic Content)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As two young children cried in the background, an unemotional North Carolina teen calmly admitted to a 911 operator that he stabbed his mother to death "because I felt like it," television station WNCN in Raleigh reported Thursday.

"You felt like it, OK. Who did you kill?" the dispatcher asked 18-year-old Oliver Mauricio Funes-Machado

"My mom," the caller said.

"What was she doing? Did she make you mad? Or what happened?" the operator asked.

"Yes, she made me mad," Funes-Machado responded. He proceeded to tell the clearly horrified operator he stabbed 35-year-old Yesenia Funes-Machado "like 8 times."

“Oh mercy. OK,” the dispatcher replied.

When the 911 operator asked him where the knife was, the teen responded, "It's in her mouth."

Two young children, ages 2 and 4, were also home at the time, but the teen told the operator he wasn't going to hurt them. They could be heard crying as the teen spoke to the dispatcher, according to WNCN.

For 16 minutes, the dispatcher managed to keep the teen on the phone, questioning him about the brutal killing, which took place Monday.

As he talked with the teen, first responders rushed to the Franklin County home.

When deputies arrived, they said Funes-Machado walked out of the home with a knife in one hand and his mother's severed head in the other.

Inside the home, deputies discovered “a decapitated body on the floor between the kitchen and the living room and two small children inside,” according to an affidavit obtained by WNCN.

The teen was taken into custody without incident.

Funes-Machado has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in prison, awaiting a probable cause hearing next Tuesday.

A family friend told WNCN that the young man's mother had him committed to a mental health facility earlier this week, and that he had been released just a week before the horrific killing.

In addition to the murder charge, federal authorities said that the teen, originally from Honduras, was wanted by ICE for living in the U.S. illegally, WNCN reported.