Time to Spring Forward as Daylight Saving Time Starts Sunday

It’s once again time to turn those clocks ahead one hour in the U.S. as daylight saving time starts this weekend.

The time change goes into effect at 2 a.m. Sunday, at which point clocks spring forward 60 minutes.

Nearly all of the U.S. observes daylight saving, except for Hawaii and most of Arizona. The U.S. territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and American Samoa also do not take part in the biannual time change.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department is using the occasion to remind everyone to change the batteries for their home’s smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

“A working smoke detector in your home greatly increases your chances of survival during a fire,” L.A. County Fire Department Captain Keith Mora said in a news release on Friday. “The device can alert sleeping family members and provide them with critical seconds to escape.”

Batteries should also be checked and changed when daylight saving time ends on Nov. 6.