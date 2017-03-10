Viral Video Shows Two Children Crashing Their Father’s Serious BBC Interview

A video of two young children hilariously crashing their father’s appearance on international television has been viewed millions of times after being posted on social media.

Professor Robert Kelly is an expert on South Korea and appeared on the BBC on Friday to discuss an important subject: the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

But as Kelly was interviewed from his home, his two two young children made an unexpected appearance.

First, a little girl opens the door, prances into the room and up to her father and — standing next to him — stares adorably at the camera.

“Pardon me,” he tells the interviewer, as he tries to gently nudge the child away.

Then, a second younger child toddles into the room in a walker

After a few amusing moments, a woman comes in and desperately herds them away, eventually shutting the door after getting the children out of the room.

“My apologies,” Kelly says calmly, as he continues to discuss what the implications of the impeachment are for the wider region.

Kelly is also a contributor to CNN. The cable news channel posted the interview Friday morning on its Facebook page, and the video had already been viewed more than 6 million times in less than three hours.

The network also noted that no such incidents have occurred with Kelly when he has appeared on one of their programs.