Saturday “Gayle on the Go! , Saturday, March 11th, 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Saturday!

There are plenty of ways of welcoming Spring on the Saturday "GAYLE ON THE GO!" list. Take a look! Enjoy!

-0-

Orange County Restaurant Week

100 Participating Restaurants

http://www.ocrestaurantweek.com

Orange County is wrapping up ORANGE COUNTY RESTAURANT WEEK.

More than one-hundred restaurants are offering everything from Italian food to Mexican food to Asian cuisine and more. There are special three course menus with prices starting as low as $10.00.

To find a venue that appeals to your taste buds, check the website: ocrestaurantweek.com

-0-

Andy Warhol: Revisited 30 Years Later

Bergamot Station

2525 Michigan Avenue, D4

Santa Monica

warholrevisited.com

From the art on your presentation on your plate to art on the wall. The exhibition ANDY WARHOL: REVISITED 30 YEARS LATER features some of the pop artist’s most recognizable pieces including Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe, Mick Jagger, as well as a wall of the artist’s iconic Campbell’s Soup Cans.

With over 200 historic prints and paintings on view from the Revolver Gallery collection, the exhibition will offer a large and diverse body of work that spans the 1960’s to Warhol’s untimely death in 1987 following complications after gall bladder surgery.

-0-

Citroen: The Man, The Marque, The Mystique

The Mullin Automotive Museum

1421 Emerson Avenue

Oxnard

805 385 5400

Mullinautomotivemuseum.com

Explore the automotive artistry of French automaker Citroen at the Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard.

The 46 unique vehicles are examples of technology at its finest in early 1900s, including the introduction of massed produced front wheel drive, the first production cars with disc brakes, and hydropneumatic suspension that lowered the cars so we could easily get in and then raised the vehicle for a smooth suspension absorbing ride.

-0-

6th Annual Helpful Honda Pet Adoption 11am-3pm

Rosie’s Dog Beach

5000 East Ocean Avenue

Long Beach facebook.com/SoCalHondaDealers

The folks from Honda are sponsoring a HELPFUL HONDA PET ADOPTION DAY in at Rosie’s Dog Beach in Long Beach.

The guys and gals in Blue are working with BARKS OF LOVE ANIMAL RESCUE, GERMAN SHEPHERD RESCUE OF ORANGE COUNTY AND LIVE LOVE PET CARE to find forever homes for our four legged friends.

-0-

Puppet Up! - Uncensored

Henson Studios

1416 North La Brea Avenue

Hollywood

1-800-595 4849

Puppetup.tix.com

puppetup.com

We’re invited to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Hollywood premiere of PUPPET UP! – UNCENSORED for the first time at The Jim Henson Company’s historic Hollywood studio lot, the former movie studio of silent and sound movie icon Charlie Chaplin and the renown A&M Records studios.

For ticket information, take a look at the website: puppetup.com

-0-

105th Girl Scout Birthday Celebration

The Journey of Girl Scouts: Empowering Young Women

Santa Monica History Museum

1350 Seventh Street

Santa Monica

santamonicahistory.org

Celebrate the 105th birthday of the Girl Scouts of the USA at the Santa Monica History Museum.

At the exhibit THE JOURNEY OF GIRL SCOUTS: EMPOWERING YOUNG WOMEN we’re invited to view documents, photographs, uniforms, and memorabilia that bring the Girl Scouts to life.

-0-

Festival of Colors in Los Angeles

Whittier Narrows Park, the Meadows

750 South Santa Anita Avenue

South El Monte

festivalofcolorsusa.com

Now this is a sign a Spring! It’s the FESTIVAL OF COLORS LOS ANGELES! It’s a celebration of the passing of Winter and the arrival of Spring that has roots in India and Hindu culture.

The celebration includes music, dance, and cuisine.

-0-

Free!

CSU Long Beach 47th Annual Powwow

Central Quad, Upper Campus

1250 Bellflower Boulevard

Long Beach

http://www.csulb.edu/powwow

The Native American culture celebrates the changing season with the California State University Long Beach 47th Annual Powwow.

In addition to tradition dance, we can learn about Native American arts and crafts as well as food.

Admission and parking are free.

-0-

Special Olympics Southern California

Strength United

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles

Official Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon Charity

sosc.org

lamarathon.com/charities

Another sign of Spring, the Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon. If you’re not yet ready to run 26.2 miles, support and donate to the official L.A. Marathon charities that are running for a reason, fundraising for their non-profit organizations! Among them: Special Olympics Southern California, Strength United, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles.

The Skechers Performance L.A. Marathon is Sunday, March 19th. KTLA is your OFFICIAL L.A. Marathon station.

-0-



HOW TO GET ON THE “GAYLE ON THE GO” list!:

PLEASE SEND YOUR INFORMATION TO: Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com Please be sure to provide video with your request. The deadline for your information is EVERY Tuesday 5pm.

Don’t forget you can always post your information on the KTLA Community Calendar. Here’s the link: http://ktla.com/community